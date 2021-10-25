Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.14

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.14 and last traded at $158.03, with a volume of 2964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

