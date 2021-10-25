Qcash Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.08 million and approximately $215.23 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00102362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.06 or 1.00395581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.02 or 0.06647934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021313 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

