Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 1,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

