Duke Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.82. 110,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

