Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,684,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

