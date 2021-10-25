Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $404.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.54 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

