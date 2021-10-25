Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE ERO traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 184,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.76. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.