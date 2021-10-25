Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on MNGPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

MNGPF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

