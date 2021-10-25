Keep4r Price Reaches $4.82 on Top Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $416,618.77 and $1,388.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00007657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KP4RUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.