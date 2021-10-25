mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of MECVF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

