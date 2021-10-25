Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) to Hold

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.36. 18,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,099. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 36.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $9,900,000. SB Management Ltd raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

