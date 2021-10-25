Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $5.27 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $611,328.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.77 or 1.00213675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.14 or 0.06619542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,964,932 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

