Gas (GAS) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $9.28 or 0.00014775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $93.97 million and approximately $40.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00070302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00102024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,860.00 or 1.00105276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.88 or 0.06616692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021275 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

