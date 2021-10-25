Hyperion (HYN) One Day Volume Hits $3,927.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $387,398.59 and approximately $3,927.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00208568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

