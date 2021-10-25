Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

TSE MFC remained flat at $C$25.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,543. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.08. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.1700011 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,998.39. Insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

