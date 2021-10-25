Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. 56,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,299. NCR has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

