Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks' earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

