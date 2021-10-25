ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

ORIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

