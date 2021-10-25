FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Insiders have sold a total of 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072 over the last 90 days.

FSV traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$249.10. 28,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,868. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$235.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$218.36. The stock has a market cap of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.