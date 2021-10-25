Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.75

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 7916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOM.U shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

