Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 11216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.