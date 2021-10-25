Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 11216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
