sUSD Hits Market Cap of $152.87 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $152.87 million and $11.72 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 152,658,903 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.