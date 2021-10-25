Analysts Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target at $24.31

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

