Amon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,237.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2,237.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

