Raze Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.36 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $584,377.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.77 or 1.00213675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.14 or 0.06619542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

