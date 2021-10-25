Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $44.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,061. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 56.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.