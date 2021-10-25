Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,443. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

