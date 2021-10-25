Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$8.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday.

CJR.B stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.72. 1,158,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,274. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$3.47 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

