Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CJR.B stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$3.47 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

