L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $90.60. 142,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

