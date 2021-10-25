Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WRDEF remained flat at $$14.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

