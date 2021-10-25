Eiffage’s (EFGSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$19.89 during midday trading on Monday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

