Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesco (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesco (LON: TSCO):

10/25/2021 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/18/2021 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/1/2021 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 273.70 ($3.58). 11,207,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,691,965. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

