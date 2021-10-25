Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.04 million and $34,172.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00070820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,095.16 or 0.99971651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.14 or 0.06621666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,692,401 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.