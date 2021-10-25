Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Hits $15.52 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $1.13 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00209673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00103431 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

