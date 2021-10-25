Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.94. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,486. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.69.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.