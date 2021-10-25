Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 108,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

