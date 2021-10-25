uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.30. 15,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uniQure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of uniQure worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

