Fractal Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $1.05 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,874.09 or 0.99671659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.75 or 0.06622808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

