KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $11,118.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,874.09 or 0.99671659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.75 or 0.06622808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

