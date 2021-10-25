Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Million

Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce sales of $1.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the highest is $1.51 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $5.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $28.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,810,760 shares of company stock worth $4,961,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 62,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,789. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

