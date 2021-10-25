$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

SNCR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.