Caspian Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Caspian has a total market cap of $14.97 million and $11,753.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

