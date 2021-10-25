ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $546,891.83 and approximately $47,958.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,874.09 or 0.99671659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.75 or 0.06622808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

