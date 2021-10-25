Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.90 million and the lowest is $153.00 million. Civeo reported sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $570.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $570.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $608.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $616.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

CVEO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,519. Civeo has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $321.54 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,694. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.