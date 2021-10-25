BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.84 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $20.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 56,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,394. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

