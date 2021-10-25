Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 77000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.