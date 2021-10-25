Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 5.4%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 6,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 247,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.