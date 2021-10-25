$139.92 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $139.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.37 million and the lowest is $137.90 million. Banner posted sales of $144.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $573.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.