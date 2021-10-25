Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.45. 19,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,204. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

